Karen S. Jakubec, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen S. Jakubec, 76, of Austintown, passed away early Thursday morning, September 3 at the Hospice House in Poland.



Born April 3, 1944 in Youngstown, Karen was the daughter of the late Alex and Ann (Bispeck) Senich.



Born and raised in the area, Karen graduated from Girard High School.

Prior to retirement, Karen worked in Accounts Payable for Jackson-Milton School District.

Karen was a member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

She enjoyed shopping, BINGO, playing cards with friends and cooking.



She leaves to cherish her memory, her daughters, Allison (John) Jones and Erica Jakubec Viers; her brother, Terrance (Lynn) Senich and her beloved grandpups, Muffin and Zoe.



A private Celebration of Life will be held at a future date.

The family suggests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Hospice of the Valley or the Mahoning County Dog Pound.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

