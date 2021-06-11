Karen R. Miller, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen R. Miller, 73, of Austintown, passed quietly into Heaven, Friday, June 4, with her sister-in-law, Sue by her side.

After graduating from Wilson High School in 1965, Karen worked at Packard Electric.

She faithfully attended St. Joseph Church in Austintown and practiced all she learned there. A good and generous person describes our Karen.

Although Karen never married and never had children of her own, she doted on her neice, Lorri and nephew, Brian throughout the years……A loving aunt that will be forever missed.

During her younger years, Karen thoroughly enjoyed music, dancing, laughing and of course, shopping just like many other women. There was always something in her bags for the kids.

Karen was preceded in death by her parents, Helen and Kenneth Miller; a brother, Kenny and a niece, Ashley Renee.

She leaves behind her sister-in-law, Sue Miller; niece, Lorri Miller (Jim Stoyanov); nephew, Brian Miller (Sheree), as well as her two young nieces, Megan and Madalin’.

Friends may call on Monday, June 14 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. followed by a service at 11:30 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

