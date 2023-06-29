BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen L. Hermiller, 75, of Berlin Center passed away June 28, 2023 at Canton Mercy Hospital.

She was born June 23, 1948 in Ashtabula, Ohio, a daughter if the late Ronald G. and Pauline Z. Morgans.

She was a 1966 graduate of North Kingsville High School and a 1970 graduate of Bowling Green University.

Karen was an elementary school teacher at Jackson-Milton for six years and a homemaker.

She enjoyed going to the casino, card club, her children’s sporting events and writing poems.

She leaves her husband, Robert Hermiller, whom she married June 2, 1972 and shared 51 wonderful years together and her son, Scott. of Berlin Center.

Besides her parents, Karen was preceded in death by her daughter, Trisha.

There will be no services or calling hours per Karen’s wishes.

One of the poems she wrote is entitled, “Happiness Is”

Sharing everyday affairs with someone who cares.

It’s a tender look or gentle touch that says I love you very much.

It’s a smile of welcome when you are blue. A dream that’s shared. A dream for two.

And happiness is more than this. It’s a warm embrace or a gentle kiss.

It’s a special blessing from above. It’s what you have when you’re in love.

After 75 years of happiness, loving and being loved, she will now enjoy that same happiness with her beloved parents, daughter, and the Lord.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lane Family Funeral HomesFriends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, June 30, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.