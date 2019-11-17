Karen L. Goldner, Berlin Center, Ohio

BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Goldner, 71, of Berlin Center passed away at her home on November 14, 2019 following a long illness.

Karen grew up in Youngstown on the city’s West Side and attended Chaney High School.

Her neighborhood friends and family were her passion and delight. She simply lived for her children and grandchildren.

Karen was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She loved to watch Lifetime and Investigation Discovery channels, as well as crocheting blankets for her friends and family during her spare time.

Karen leaves to cherish her memory her loving husband of 41 years, Edward Goldner, Jr.; her daughters, Mary Jo (Lenny) Yurcho, Lisa Goldner and Leanne Goldner; her sons, Gene Wibley and Thomas (JoLynn) Goldner; five grandchildren, Andrew, Sara, Dustin Jr., Mason and Giovonni and her brother, John (Pat) Radovich, Jr., whom she was very fond of.

Her son, Edward Goldner, III; her mother and father, Mary and John Radovich and her brother, Tom Radovich preceded Karen in death.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Lane Funeral Home, 5797 Mahoning Avenue in Austintown, where a Memorial Mass will follow.

