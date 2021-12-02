Karen Elaine Tomaino, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Tomaino, age 69, passed away with her family by her side on December 1, 2021.

Karen was born December 10, 1951, in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Albert and Marjorie Franklin.

She was a 1969 graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and was a member of St. Michael Catholic Church.

Upon graduating high school, she worked as a cosmetologist. She then worked as a realtor for over 40 years alongside her husband, John “Jack” Tomaino. She worked with several companies during her career and was a partner with her husband at Goldstar Realty for 13 years. Most recently, she worked with Real Living Volpini and Associates and retired in 2020. She earned the Ohio Association of Realtors Presidents Sales Club Award multiple years.

Karen loved to spend time with her family and friends and had a marvelous sense of humor. She enjoyed cooking, crafts, sewing and was a very talented artist. Karen was an amazing wife, mother and grandmother. When her children were young, Karen loved to volunteer for school and sports activities, as a room mother and even as a softball coach for one season. She never missed a game or event for any of her children. Karen was most proud of her six grandsons and cherished spending time with them and attending their sporting events and activities.

Karen leaves to mourn her passing, her loving and devoted husband of 49 years, John Tomaino, Sr. whom she married on February 26, 1972; her daughter Melanie (Fred) DeLuca; sons, John (Jennifer) Tomaino, Jr and Anthony (Emily) Tomaino; grandsons, Anthony DeLuca, John Tomaino III, Dominic Tomaino, Matthew Tomaino, Anthony Tomaino, Jr. and Michael Tomaino; her sister, Joann Calvin; sister- in-law, Barbara (August) Angel and brother-in-law, James (Marti) Tomaino as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews whom will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Marjorie (Wheland) Franklin; brother, Albert Franklin and brother-in-law Ralph Calvin.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021 at St. Michael Church in Canfield. Family and friends may call from 2:00 – 5:00 p.m. Sunday, December 5, 2021 at Lane Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel and again on Monday, December 6, 2021 from 9:15 – 9:45 a.m at St. Michael Church in the bell tower.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Realtors Relief Foundation, a charitable organization dedicated to providing housing-related assistance to victims of disasters. The family would like to thank the staff at Windsor House, St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center and the staff of Southern Care Hospice for all their care and compassion given to Karen and the family during her stay with them.

