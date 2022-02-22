WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Karen Dell Williams Smith, age 76 of Warren, Ohio, passed away Friday, February 18, 2022.

She was born on November 29, 1945, to the late Delbert and Pearl Williams.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Richard “Dick” Williams and sister, Donna Nellis-Craig.



Karen was a graduate of Howland High School in 1963.

After her graduation she took a job at Packard Electric where she retired after 25 years.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, crocheting and watching sports. One thing that was close to her heart were her beloved animals.



She is survived by her husband, Edward “Bud” Smith; daughter, Colleen (Dave) Perigny of Howland; son, Michael A. (Christine) Smith of Bazetta; grandkids, Michael A. Smith, Justin L. Smith, Megan E. (Jeremiah) Drotleff and Jonathan W. Smith; sister, Joyce Johnson and several nieces, nephews and extended family members and also her beloved dog, Daisy.



Celebration of Life will be held 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 25, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483. Calling hours will be held prior from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.



Celebration of Life luncheon will be held at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Enzo’s Restaurant, 2918 Elm Road NE, Warren, OH 44483.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Voices of the Trumbull Pound Dogs, 7501 Anderson Avenue NE, Warren, OH 44484 or online at www.voicesofthetrumbullpounddogs.org.



