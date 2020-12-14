Kalynn E. Welch, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kalynn E. Welch, 56, passed away Friday afternoon, December 11, 2020 at Ohio State University Medical Center.

She was born July 14, 1964 in Youngstown, the daughter of Leroy “Mick” and Karen (Podwills) Collingwood.

Kalynn was a special education pre-school teacher with the Youngstown City School System for 32 years.

She was a 1982 graduate of Boardman High School and then graduated from Youngstown State University in 1986, receiving her Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education and Elementary Education.

Kalynn was a proud survivor of both cancer and diabetes since 2018 and also from a double kidney and pancreas transplant in 2012.

She was a member of Ohltown United Methodist Church.

Kalynn was a leader in the Boy Scouts, where she was inducted into the Order of the Arrow. She was a member of the Austintown Band Parents and a volunteer with Goodwill.

Kalynn loved riding in her husband Andy’s convertible and vacationing with her family at the Ohio Cottage in St. Ignace, Michigan and also at Disney World. She enjoyed bike-riding, gardening and camping. Kalynn loved her Golden Retrievers, Bailey and Daisy.

Kalynn is survived by her parents; her husband of 34 years, Andrew A. Welch, whom she married June 14, 1986; her sons, Seth and Zane Welch; her brother, Lee Collingwood; her great-aunt, Kay Welch; her mother-in-law, Nancy Boyer-Welch; her brother-in-law, Dean Welch; her sister-in-law, Lisa Hunter-Welch and many many more relatives.

She was preceded in death by her son, Zachary Welch; her grandparents, Leroy and Violet Collingwood; her father-in-law, Arnold Welch; her brother-in-law, Chuck Welch and her great-uncle, Ken Welch.

A Celebration of Kalynn’s life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Kalynn’s name may be given to the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Stefanie Spielman Comprehensive Breast Cancer Center, 1145 Olentangy River Road, Columbus, OH 43212.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 15 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.