AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Junette “Nanny, Junebug, JuJu” Danko (Gennaro) was born October 18, 1943 and was called home to the Lord on Saturday, February 18, 2023, surrounded by her loving family. She was just shy of her 80th birthday.

Junette is survived by her two children, Dennis, Jr. (Dana) Danko and Lisa (Alan Scannell) Danko. She is also survived by her seven grandchildren, Christina (Antuan) Danko, Megan Danko, Joseph Danko, Sara Caspary, Jamie (Craig) Rolland, Stephen Scannell and Matthew Scannell, along with 16 great-grandchildren.

Junette attended Chaney High School and graduated in 1961. She later attended cosmetology school at Raphael’s Beauty School, graduating with her license.

Junette spent a few years cutting hair and caring for her favorite lady, Mrs. Itts. She had many job titles over the years but the job title she loved best was being a Nanny to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She spent many years working at InfoCision.

After retiring, she looked forward to the Tuesdays spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She would cook a big meal along with desserts and would make many fun and loving memories. Junette also enjoyed having her family over for the holidays, including Christmas and Easter, which were her favorites. Junette always enjoyed cooking and baking for the holidays, sitting on her porch soaking up the sun and making fun-loving memories with those around her. She loved the color yellow, sunflowers, elephants and her beloved Elvis. If you asked her what happened to Elvis, she would say he didn’t die, he just went home. Junette is now home with her Lord and her Elvis.

Junette was proceeded in death by her parents, Virgina (DelMonte) and David Gennaro.

Calling hours will be Friday, March 3, from 1:00 – 2:45 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 5797 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown with a service to follow at 3:00 p.m., presided over by Deacon Paul Lisko from St. Charles Church.

