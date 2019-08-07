June Terlecky Zimmer, Vienna, Ohio – Obituary

VIENNA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Terlecky Zimmer, 93, of Vienna passed away peacefully 9:40 p.m. Sunday August 4, at Windsor House in Champion.



She was born September 1,1925 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania the daughter of Richard and Clara (Crook) McRoberts.



June was a 1943 graduate of Vienna High School and later graduated from Miami University of Ohio with a Bachelor of Science degree in Education.

She taught first grade in the Vienna School system, and at the Bolindale Elementary school in Howland. She then continued her teaching career in Colorado.



After retiring from teaching in 1988, June spent 2 years in the Peace Corps in Camaroon, Central Africa and later traveled the world visiting Europe, China, South America and Mexico. She was an avid reader and enjoyed shopping.



She is survived by three sons, Jeff (Paula), John (Kathy) and Jan Terlecky, 2 grandsons Jared (Kristen) and Seth (Ashley) Terlecky and four great grandchildren all of Vienna Twp. She also leaves 2 brothers- in- law Bill Pugh of Virginia and Glenn McMillan of Georgia and numerous nieces and nephews.



Preceding her in death were 2 sisters Edna Mae Pugh and Eleanor McMillan.



Per June’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and cremation will take place.



The family requests that material contributions be made to the Vienna-Mathews Alumni Association c/o John Terlecky 1005 Scoville-North Rd. Vienna, OH 44473.

Arrangements by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of June M Zimmer, please visit Tribute Store.