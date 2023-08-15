LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Perry Losey, age 80 of Leavittsburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

She was born on May 29, 1943, to the late Theodore and Anna Hoover Perry.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger H. Losey; son, John Carr and siblings, Clifford Perry and Ada Perry Koon.

June was a loving and caring wife, mother and grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family. Camping, riding motorcycles and spending time with her late husband always made her happy. She picked up the nickname “Sea Hag” in some of their adventures.

She worked and retired from Universal Polymer and Rubber.

In her later days she enjoyed the simpler things watching westerns, working crosswords and word search puzzles.

She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Tenesta (Robert) Bergman and Tammy (Jimmy) Hivick and grandchildren, Leanna Lampkin, James (Heidi) Lampkin, Courtney Hivick, Dylan Hivick, Kari Bergman and Brittany Bergman.

Per her wishes no services will be held at this time.

