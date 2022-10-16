SEBRING, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June M. Martin, 87 of Crandall Medical Center, Sebring, formerly of Berlin Center, died early Saturday morning, October 15, 2022, at Crandall Medical Center.

June, known as Judy was born June 25, 1935 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Norman and Frances (Buckle) Taylor and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from South High School and worked as a stenographer for the Erie Railroad from 1953-1966.

She was a member of Berlin Center United Methodist Church and the Women’s Tuesday Bible Study of the church. Judy volunteered for 20 years doing the Sunday bulletins and monthly newsletters for the church. She also visited shut-ins of the church with her husband, taking them recorded Sunday services to watch.

Judy was a Nascar fan and loved to read. She was also an avid roller skater and enjoyed roller skating with her husband, whom she had met while skating and married six months later.

She leaves her husband, Marshall “Matt” Martin, whom she married July 11, 1959; her children, Robin (Jim) Ackley of Lisbon and Brian (Lissa) Martin of Oxford, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Judy was preceded in death by a brother, Louis Taylor and two sisters, Norma Jones and Margie Podolsky.

Friends may call on Thursday, October 20, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until time of service at 11:30 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel.

