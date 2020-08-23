June I. Goodemote, Brookfield, Ohio

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June I. Goodemote, 84, passed away Saturday morning, August 22, 2020 at Sharon Regional Hospital.

June was born on June 27, 1936 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Holger V. and Ida L. (Jarvi) Setterberg.

She was a 1954 graduate of Brookfield High School. Shortly after high school, she married the love of her life, Burnett “Goody” Goodemote on November 17, 1956.

She was a member of the Hubbard Congregation of Jehovah’s Witnesses for over 60 years.

She was a loving wife and mother who took care of her family, enjoyed canning, cooking, crocheting and sewing. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was always known to be happy, have a smile on her face and showing her joy to others.

June will be deeply missed by her loving children, Ron (Muriel) Goodemote, Rick (Sharon) Goodemote, Kathy Blystone, Karen Richards, Brian (Dianne) Goodemote and Bruce Goodemote; grandchildren, Elaina (Nathan) Rogers, Daniel, Brett, Lauren (Brendan) Harlan, Ciara (Ezra) Rebel, Rheese, Seth and Lance. She will also be missed by her large group of friends and her dog that she adored, Odie

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Burnett “Goody” Goodemote, who passed away on March 30, 2006 and her brother, Arnold Setterberg.

A memorial service will take place at a later date and cremation was entrusted to Lane Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

Burial will take place at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

