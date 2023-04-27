LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – June Crookham Thomas, age 92, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home in Leavittsburg, Ohio, on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

She was born in Leon, West Virginia on November 19, 1930, to the late Ray and Lena Beaver Crookham.

June was born and raised in West Virginia, marrying her husband Franklin on November 24, 1951. She devoted her life to her faith and family. She was a member of Leon United Methodist Church, after moving to Leavittsburg, Ohio she attended the First Baptist Church of Howland. She enjoyed spending time with her children, and all her grandchildren. She was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed putting together jigsaw puzzles. She will be deeply missed by her family.

June is survived by her son, Franklin K. Thomas, II and his wife Lisa, with whom she made her home; six grandchildren, Christy (Kevin) Christman, Michelle (Justin) Mobley, Jennifer (Elijah) Thomas, Derek (Niki) Fields, Katrina (Jess) Franks, and Kevin (Marci) Fields; 25 great- grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren with another expected in October 2023; and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Franklin K. Thomas; daughter, Kriss Anne Thomas; three sisters, and four brothers.

The family would like to thank Harmony House Hospice for all the love and care shown to June.

Calling hours will be held 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, April 28, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483 and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. Monday, May 1, 2023, at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo Chapel, 20072 Charleston Rd. Buffalo, WV 25033 with a funeral service to be held 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Raynes Funeral Home, Buffalo Chapel with burial to follow at Leon Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com or at www.raynesfuneralhome.com.

To send flowers to the family of June, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 28 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.