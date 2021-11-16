Julia M. Lawrence, Girard, Ohio

GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia M. Lawrence, age 97, passed away Monday, November 8, 2021 at her residence.



Julia was born December 28, 1923 in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania to the late John and Mary (Bodnar) Yakus.



Julia was a member of St. Stephen Church and was proud of her Hungarian heritage.

She enjoyed Crocheting. Julia was like a Mom to everyone, everybody loved her.



She worked for Vernon’s Café on 422 for over 20 years where she will be remembered as “Saint Julia”, she was always willing to her co-workers in any way she could.



She is survived by her daughters, Elaine (Richard) Stonehouse, Barbara Ann (Ken) Gautschi and Susan Adams; her son Stephen Lawrence; six grandchildren, Ken Gautschi, Jessica (Scott) Murray, Michael Adams, Kevin Adams, Tyler Adams and Chelsie Adams and four beloved great grandchildren.



Besides her parents, Julia is preceded in death by her husband, Stephen P. Lawrence.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



Visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to share memories and condolences with Julia’s family.

