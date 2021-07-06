Julia Ann Ellert, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Julia Ann Ellert, 51, entered into eternal peace on July 1, 2021, at home in Austintown, after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Julia was born in Lakewood, Ohio on November 24, 1969 to Diven Gency and Mary (Gilbert) Gency.

Julia was a 1988 graduate of Jackson Milton High School and received her cosmetology license from MCCTC, working as a hairdresser for 32 years. She worked most recently with her best friends at Salon Extravaganza.

On March 17, 2000, she married her loving husband of 21 years, Clayton William Ellert and together they raised two children in Austintown, Peyton Olivia Ellert, 22 and Diven William Ellert, 19. She was a loving wife, mother, aunt, sister and friend. Julia leaves behind her husband, Clayton; daughter, Peyton; son, Diven; mother, Mary; sisters, Karen (Joe) Garcia and Connie Bellay; nieces, Megan (Bijan) Garcia Hosseininejad, Keri (Deanna) Williams, Cassie Bellay, Sarah Garcia and Katie Bellay; great-nephews, Aiden Dickey, Jaimee Williams, Gavin Hosseininejad and Jaxon Williams; a great-niece, Jocelyn Mary Bunting as well as the many other wonderful family members and friends she had in her life. She also leaves several furry family members.

Her father, Diven Eugene Gency, preceded her in death in May of 2017.

Julia was a jack of all trades, she made the most delicious cupcakes and probably built the table that you were eating them at. She always made sure her yard was full of flowers, especially yellow ones and loved growing fresh veggies and herbs when the weather was warm. She loved sitting on her porch in the sun when she couldn’t be at the beach and she loved a good book or puzzle. When she was in the kitchen making one of her many famous baked goods, she loved to listen to Elton John. Julia was always an active parent, she never missed a sporting event or concert and always pushed her children to be the best versions of themselves. She never stopped moving or creating and she could befriend anyone she met. She was the glue that held her family together. She may be gone, but her love will continue to spread through her family.

Private arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown.

The family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Friends of Fido https://www.friendsoffidomahoning.org/donate in memory of Julia.

