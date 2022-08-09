SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy P. Ozenghar, 75 of Salem, died Monday morning, August 8, 2022 at Greenbriar Rehab and Nursing Home, Poland.

Judy was born June 28, 1947 in Salem, a daughter of the late Donald S. and Grace G. (Davis) Ripley and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from Western Reserve High School in 1966 and was a homemaker.

She was a member of First Friends Church in Salem where she was very active with the mission programs, fellowship groups and Bible studies. Judy was a former member of Berlin Center United Methodist Church and looked forward to time spent with friends and family.

She leaves her son, Robert A. (Tammy) Ozenghar of Chesapeake, Virginia; her daughter, Amy (Matthew) Moore of Poland; two brothers, Charles E. (Patty) Ripley of Berlin Center, Gary L. Ripley of Canton; a sister, Christine (William) Kirkpatrick of Berlin Center and three grandchildren, Briana, Alexia and Lincoln.

Friends may call on Friday from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel followed by a funeral service at 12:00 p.m.

Friends and family may view this obituary and give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

