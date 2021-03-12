Judy Ann Wagner, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judy Ann Wagner, age 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday March 7, 2021.



Judy was born on April 5, 1943 in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Earl and Anna (Faygus) Hart.

On June 16, 1961 she married the love of her life, Charles Wagner and they shared 59 loving years together filled with happy memories. Judy actually met Charley when she was 10 years old and it was love at first sight.



She loved working on the farm with Charley; they had farmed for a good 20 years. They had won the outstanding young farmers award for Trumbull County. Her favorite job while working on the farm was plowing. When Judy was not working hard on the farm, she had many hobbies. She enjoyed going to the tractor pulls and even won 2nd place when she participated in one.

She loved gardening, cooking and playing cards, especially Pinochle. Judy loved animals; baby animals were her favorite. She loved taking pictures and capturing all of life’s beautiful moments. Judy was a talker. She loved people and talking to everyone and telling them her famous jokes. Judy loved to watch western movies, Gun Smoke, sports and many other television shows with Charley.

Judy was a loving mother and grandmother, and her family was everything to her.

Above all else, Judy loved the Lord. It was because of her love for the Lord that she started a bible study club in high school. Judy loved singing praises to the Lord throughout her life. Judy was a devoted member of Calvary Bible Church.



Left behind to cherish her memories are her husband, Charley; her daughters Tammy (Rick) Miklos and Melody Wagner; her grandchildren Ricky Miklos Jr., Reba Miklos, and Lashawna (Jesse) Paremski; her sister-in-law Claudia Hart; her niece and nephews Sonya (Jimmy) Conley, Timmy (Stephanie) Hart Jr., Travis (Milly) Hart, Brian Bradford and Craig Bradford and many other family and friends.



Besides her parents, Judy is preceded in death by her siblings Earlene Townsend, Tim Hart, and Tom Hart.



Visitation for Judy will be held on Thursday March 18, 2021 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Calvary Bible Church, where a funeral service will immediately follow.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Calvary Bible Church, 4747 Warren Rd NE, Cortland, OH 44410.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.



