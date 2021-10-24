Judith Wilson Yohman, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith (Judy) Ann Wilson Yohman, 87, passed away at home on October 21, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born on September 16, 1934, in Girard, Ohio the daughter of Paul J. and Francis R. (Robison) Wilson.

On May 29, 1954, she was united in marriage to Richard Yohman with whom she shared 34 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of Austintown, Judy graduated from Austintown Fitch High School.

She was employed by Packard Electric as forklift operator for 27 years, retiring in 1992.

Judy was a devoted mother, grandmother and great grandmother who enjoyed traveling to see her family. She spent time sewing and crafting. Judy also delivered Meals on Wheels for 16 years from 1989 to 2006 and was a Cub Scout Den Mother.

She leaves her children, Patricia (Robert) Smith, Nancy Parker and Mark R. (Patricia) Yohman; ten grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and her brother, Robert Wilson.

She was preceded in death by her husband and sisters, Lucille Johnson and Lois Jean Selner.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 25, 2021, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will follow on Monday, October 25, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

