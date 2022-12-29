NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith L. Harper, age 78, of Niles, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 26, 2022.

She was born on August 30, 1944, to the late Harold and Letha Bowker DeBow.

She was preceded in death by her grandson, Brandon Harper; parents and sister, Frieda Bowker.

She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a caring friend to those who were blessed to know her. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. One of her favorite pastimes was being in the outdoors camping, at either Pymatuning or Bay Shore campgrounds.

She was survived by her husband, Jack Harper; sons, Alan and Brad Harper; grandchildren, Mark Harper, Erin Harper, Seth Harper and Jordan Fisher; brother, Hal DeBow and numerous extended family members and friends.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 4, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Niles Chapel, 415 Robbins Avenue, Niles, OH 44446. A Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

