WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith “Judie” Antonell, 82, passed away Thursday evening, February 16, 2023, at Trumbull Regional Hospital.

Judie was born on October 6, 1940 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Harold Miller and Virginia Miller Pantzer.

She was a 1958 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and continued her education at Choffin School of Practical Nursing in Youngstown.

Once she became an LPN in Orthopedics, she worked at Northside Hospital for 12 years and worked at St. Joseph Medical Center for 31 years, until she retired in 2001.

She was a member of Second Christian church where she was the Vice President of a Women’s Fellowship, served as a Deaconess and taught Sunday School. She became a member of Champion Presbyterian Church in 2012 and was a member of the Ladies Aid.

In her free time, she enjoyed quilting and sewing.

Judie will be deeply missed by her children, Kathleen (Eric) Barndt and Robert (Kim) Antonell, whom she made her home with; grandchildren, David (Lisa) Masaitis, Bobette Antonell (fiancé, Corey Nesbeth), Katlyn (Zack) Glover, Landon (Alexis) Antonell, Tia Cline, Alexis (Carlos) Martinez and Crysta Barndt and great-grandchildren, Lincoln, Xander, Harlo, Carter, Alaina and Easton.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Robert I. Antonell, whom she married on January 30, 1960 and who passed away on January 29, 2016; step-father, George Pantzer; brother, Eugene “Gene” Miller and sister, Marguerite Sianco.

Family and friends may visit from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023 at Champion Presbyterian Church located at 4997 Mahoning Avenue NW, in Champion, with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Meadowbrook Memorial Park in Champion.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Champion Presbyterian Church in Judie’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

