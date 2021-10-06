Judith Elizabeth Boyle (Vivoda), Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Elizabeth Boyle (Vivoda), 77, passed away on Sunday, October 3, 2021 surrounded by her loving family.

Judy was born on December 4, 1943 in Darby, Pennsylvania to Mary T. Bombeck-Hardman and Robert J. Boyle.

She was a graduate of Warren G. Harding and went on to work as one of the first female molders at Packard Electric.

Judy had a free spirit who loved the gentleness of animals and nature but was also a fierce protector of her family. She enjoyed the beauty of the outdoors, planting flowers and wildlife. She had a gift of woodworking and was known for her beautiful carvings. Judy was the best grandmother, known as “Nanny” to her girls.

She is survived by her only child, Paula John Vivoda-Klotz (Michael W. Klotz) who was the entirety of her world; two granddaughters, Natasha Deppe (Shawn) and Anastasia Klotz (Ian Jones) and three beautiful great-grandchildren, Aristea, Breck and Sloane who she loved greatly. Judy is survived by two loving sisters, Mary Anne Boyle Decker (Richard) of New Castle, Pennsylvania and Patricia Boyle Lapp (Daryl) of Henderson, Nevada.

At Judy’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial service.

If you would like to honor Judy’s memory, you may make a donation to the Camelot Center in Southington, Ohio.

