Judith E. Stewart, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith E. Stewart, 80, of Cortland, Ohio, died Tuesday April 27, 2021 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Born September 13, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She was the daughter of the late Wayne and Monica Slater.

She attended Central Catholic High School, Fort Wayne.



Surviving are her sons Stephen (Dawn) Wolfcale of De Pere, Wisconsin and Dan Wolfcale (Patrica Spriggs, caregiver) of Claude, Texas and grandchildren Ryder, Slater and Cannon of Claude, Texas.



She was preceded in death by her husbands Charles Willey and James Stewart and her sister Sharon Nelson.



Graveside service and burial will be at 10:00 a.m. on May 15, 2021 at Crown Hill Burial Park, Vienna, Ohio.



Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Shafer-Winans Chapel

