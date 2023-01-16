CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith Ann Post Coulter, age 81, of Champion, took her final bow surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, January 14, 2023.

Judy was born to dance on November 21, 1941, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late William L. Post and Helen F. Dally.

She was a 1959 graduate of Champion High School.

She tap-ball-changed at age 15 opening, her own dance studio where her amazing talent shined through all the children throughout the community for nearly 50 years.

On May 14, 1960, Judi waltzed down the aisle with her lifelong dance partner and high school sweetheart, Wilbur “Bill” E. Coulter. Where they were married for nearly 54 years.

Judi’s final bow was taken leaving behind her loving children, 13 grandchildren, 23 great- grandchildren, and her two surviving sisters.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Champion Presbyterian Church in her honor.

Calling hours will be held 12:00-1:00 p.m. Thursday, January 19, 2023, at Champion Presbyterian Church, 4997 Mahoning Ave. NW Warren, OH 44483 with a funeral service to follow at 1:00 p.m. A private entombment will be held at Crown Hill Burial Park.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

