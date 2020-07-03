Judith A. Johnson, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Judith A. Johnson, 80, passed away Thursday afternoon, July 2, 2020 at Assumption Village Nursing Home.

Judith was born March 5, 1940 in Warren, the daughter of William and Florence (Morgan) Butler.

Prior to retirement in 1992, Judith was employed with Packard Electric Company, in the accounting department. Judith was a 1957 graduate of Mineral Ridge High School.

She was a member of Mineral Ridge Church of Christ and “Women Working for Christ.”

She enjoyed sewing and quilting.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Adam Johnson of 53 years, who died December 24, 2019.

Judith is survived by her sister, Sandra (Edsel) Baringer and many nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at Mineral Ridge Church of Christ, 3911 Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed and masks are required to attend.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Judith A. Johnson please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Saturday, July 4, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.