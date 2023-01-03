WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita Ruth Thomas, age 64, of Warren, Ohio passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at her home.

She was born on November 18, 1958, in Greenville, Pennsylvania to the late Joseph F. and Judith A. Powell Corson.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael E. Thomas; parents; and brother, Joseph M. Corson.

Juanita was a caring person who loved her family and was always ready to lend a helping hand when needed. She loved animals and was willing to take care of them when need be. She had a passion for cooking and life and will be remembered for her sense of humor.

She is survived by her brothers, James Corson, and Jeff (Lydia) Corson; nephews, Joe, and Jeffrey Corson; great-nephew, Joseph I. Corson, and numerous friends that will miss her.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date.

Family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers to the family of Juanita, please visit our floral store.