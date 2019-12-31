Juanita R. Burgy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita R. Burgy, 91, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Omni Manor Care Center.

Juanita was born March 18, 1928, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late Vonnie and Alma (Ireland) Cormell and was a lifelong area resident.

Juanita was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a mother to all. She was a member of Lake Milton Baptist Temple.

Her husband, Howard “Pops” Foster Burgy, Sr., whom she married May 13, 1963, passed away September 13, 2001.

Juanita’s family was very important to her. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren. Juanita loved helping her daughter at their salon and talking with the clients. She was also a great baker.

Juanita leaves three children, Mildred Mamrick of Niles, Jane Rummell of Austintown and Howard Fred (Denise Burgy) of Newton Falls; four grandchildren, Tiffiny (Karim) Younan of North Carolina, Cory Rummell of Michigan, Breanna (Jordan) Sites of Florida and Kyle (Lauren) Burgy of Texas. Juanita also leaves three brothers, Shaffer Cormell of Austintown, Quentin Cormell of Orville and David Cormell of Cincinnati; two brothers, Selma Bolash of Youngstown and Evon Hunt of Winter Haven, Florida; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, Juanita was preceded in death by three brothers, Laird, Donald and Leland Cormell.

Friends may call Saturday, January 4, 2020, from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. at the Lake Milton Baptist Temple where services will begin at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Hospice of the Valley in Juanita’s name.

The family would like to thank Dr. Andrew Marakas for all the care given Juanita over the years.

