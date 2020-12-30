Juanita P. James, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita P. James, 76, passed away Tuesday morning, December 29, 2020, at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren.

Juanita was born on September 18, 1944, in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of the late Edward and Pearl Armstrong.

She was a 1962 graduate of Lakeview High School, owned Nita’s Floral Shop and ran SCOPE in downtown Warren.

She will be deeply missed by her loving husband, Larry “Jesse” James, who she married on December 18, 1987; her children, Mike (Michelle) McCarty, Sr., Sean McCarty, Timothy (Beth) McCarty and stepdaughter, Maria (RJ) Molder; 22 grandchildren; great-grandchildren; brothers, David and Daniel Armstrong; sisters, Pam Armstrong and Kathy Tarr and sister in law, Joan Armstrong.

Besides her parents; she was preceded in death by her brothers, Jerry, Edward and Kevin Armstrong.

Family and friends may visit from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, January 2, 2021, at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel located at 180 Garfield Dr. NE in Warren.

Burial will take place at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna, Ohio, on Monday, January 4, 2021, at 10:00 a.m.

Visitors are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Second Harvest Food Bank at 2805 Salt Springs Road Youngstown, OH 44509.

Family and friends may send their heartfelt condolences by visiting www.lanefuneralhomes.com

