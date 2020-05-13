Juanita “Nita” Kiss, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Juanita “Nita” Kiss, 76 of Canfield, passed away Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in her home.

Nita was born December 27, 1943 in Logan, West Virginia the daughter of the late Howard and Marie (Fowler) Workman.

She enjoyed being with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Nita was the most loving wife, mother, sister and caring grandmother and will be sadly missed by her son, John David (Faith Roth) Kiss; a sister, Millie (Paul) Dourm; a brother, Donald (Janice) Workman; five grandchildren, Scott, Deanna, Anthony, Tabatha and Robert and four great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents, Nita was preceded in death by her husband, Laszlo “Lou” Kiss whom she married October 3, 1964 and died December 26, 2009; her daughter, Dianna Lou Noble and her great-granddaughter, Izzy.

Private services were held and Nita was laid to rest next to her husband at North Jackson Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Juanita “Nita” Kiss, please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, May 14, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.