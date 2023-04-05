BERLIN CENTER, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Warren Markota Vitikas, 88, of Berlin Center, passed away on Saturday, April 1, 2023 at The Inn at Christine Valley.

Born March 18, 1935 in Meadville, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of Walter and Meredith (McNany) Warren. Joyce and her family moved to Warren, Ohio when she was five years old.

Joyce was a 1953 graduate of Chalker High School.

She worked at Woolworth 5 and Dime her junior and senior year. After graduation she worked for GE Trumbull Lamp in Warren, Ohio. She worked at the Ohio Works Credit Union, G. Markota Trucking Company and Meander Tire Company, Inc.

She was a clown in parades and parties for many years. She loved to bowl and golf. She enjoyed knitting, sewing, working in the yard and gardening.

She belonged to American Sewing Guild, the Youngstown Saxon Club Ladies Auxiliary, WRKG Guild, Western Reserve Knitting Circle, Ellsworth VFW, Ellsworth Historical Society and Saint James Church in North Jackson ,Ohio.

In 1956 she married George Michael Markota and moved to Ellsworth, Ohio. George passed away in 1980. She married Edward Vitikas in 1991, who died 2012.

She is also preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Patrick Warren.

She is survived by her two sons, Mark Edward Markota (Jodi) and David George Markota (Marianne); five grandsons, Attorney Justin A. Markota, Jordan A. Markota, Joshua Markota (Carissa), Michael Markota and Mark Boggs; great-granddaughter, Francisca Markota and brother, Walter Warren of Montana.

A private service will be held for family and she will be laid to rest at Ellsworth Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

