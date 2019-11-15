Joyce Tarbet Halliday, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Tarbet Halliday 87, passed peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones on Wednesday, November 13, 2019.



Joyce was born in Bellaire, Ohio the daughter of Roy E and Hazel E Weiss Tarbet on January 26, 1932.



Joyce spent her early years on her family’s dairy farm, she was active in 4-H, spent summers at her granddad’s cabin in Michigan and was an active member of the Rock Hill Presbyterian church.

She graduated from Bellaire High School in 1950.

She moved to Warren in 1973.



Joyce enjoyed gardening, baking, watching and feeding birds, horseback riding and quilting with her friends. Joyce especially loved spending time with her family and friends.



To treasure Joyce’s memories are her two daughters, Patricia (Paul) Porter and Nancy Beatty Ohlin; grandchildren, Jason (Hali) Porter, Erik (Amy) Porter, Drew (Katie) Beatty, Amanda (Bethaney) Beatty-Joseph and George Beatty-Marsh; great-grandchildren, Owen, Ava and Maci Porter, Everett Beatty, Niko and Andi Joy Beatty-Joseph; her extended second families of the Beatty, Ohlin and Marsh’s and many nieces and nephews.



Joyce is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Melvin Halliday; brother, Robert W. Tarbet and nephew, Stephen Tarbet.



Family and friends may visit from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019 at Lane Family Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE in Warren and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at Rock Hill Presbyterian Church, 56224 High Road in Bellaire, Ohio with funeral services to follow at 11:00 a.m.



She will be laid to rest at the Rock Hill Presbyterian Church Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512 or Rock Hill Presbyterian Church, 56224 High Ridge Road, Bellaire, OH 43906.



