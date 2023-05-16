GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce Miller, 70 of Girard, passed away Sunday morning, May 14 at her residence.

Joyce, born October 8, 1952 in Youngstown, was welcomed into Heaven to reunite with her beloved parents, Lynn and Pearl (Sayers) Miller, Sr. and many other members of her family tree of whom she loved telling stories about.

Joyce, a lifelong area resident, graduated from Girard High School and attended Youngstown State University.

Joyce loved her Girard First United Methodist Church family almost as much as her actual family. She leaves behind many happy memories there including singing in the choir, volunteering, helping organize Habitat for Humanity mission trips to Deep Creek Lake, Maryland and most importantly, smiling and laughing.

Joyce was a friend to all, always ready to listen, laugh, tell a joke and share a story. Her joy radiated through her many hobbies and talents including baking, sewing, quilting, crocheting, knitting and singing, which she did as a member of the Sweet Adelines. Many friends and family have beautiful handmade gifts to cherish and remember her by.

She leaves her brother, Lynn Miller, Jr. of McDonald; a nephew, Jake (April) Miller and niece, Kate Miller. She also leaves a great-niece, Parker and great-nephews, Cohen and Beckett. Joyce was so proud of all of her family members.

In one of many cherished writings, Joyce said “Church is the best part of my week. Just stepping in the door seems to settle my spirit. A smile comes on my face and the outside doesn’t matter anymore. A feeling of coming home. I’ll be there. Look for the one with the smile on her face.”

Friends may call on Thursday, May 18 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, 1350 N. Canfield-Niles Road, Mineral Ridge and 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. Friday, May 19 at Girard First United Methodist Church, 22 N. Market Street, Girard, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. and a luncheon thereafter.

