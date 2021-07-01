Joyce J. Malolepsi, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce J. Malolepsi, 96, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in the comfort of her daughter’s home surrounded by her family.

Joyce was born on March 9, 1925, in Washingtonville, Ohio, the daughter of George and Frieda (Bowker) Lynch.

Joyce was united in marriage to William Malolepsi, on November 22, 1947, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage.

A graduate of John Rhoades High School, Joyce was a member of the Penn-Ohio Model A Club and a Girl Scout Leader for her daughters. She was of the Methodist faith.

Joyce was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

One of her many passions was her baby doll collection.

She leaves her children, Beth (Jerry) Zets, Bill (Pam) Malolepsi and Sue Paschke; her grandchildren, Jason (Jean) Zets, Josh (Michelle) Zets, Jeremy (Missy) Zets, Michael Malolepsi and Megan Malolepsi and 10 great-grandchildren and her beloved parrot, Cookie.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband and son-in-law, Paul Paschke.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Friday, July 2, from 12:30 – 1:30 p.m., at Lane Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

A funeral service will be held following calling hours at 1:30 p.m.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of the Valley.

