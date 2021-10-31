Joyce “Dolly” Ann Conn, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Conn, 78, of Austintown, passed away Saturday, October 30, 2021 surrounded by her family, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.

Affectionally known as “Dolly,” she was born in Yukon, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Jesse and Anna (Rings) VanDyke.

Dolly was a member of Smith Corners United Methodist Church. She was a member of Austintown Homemakers from 1974-2021, Austintown Senior Center and Smith Corners Ladies’ Circle.

She enjoyed crafting, sewing, cooking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Dolly was preceded in death by her husband, Oliver F. Conn, who passed away just nine months ago, on February 3, 2021. She is also preceded in death by her parents and her siblings Jesse VanDyke, Jr., Sally Leskosek and Linda Comkowycz.

Dolly leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Larry (Christy) Conn, Joann (John) Griffiths and Donna (Mark) Duval; her grandchildren, Kayla (Brian) Cook, Sami (Justin) Willard, Heather (Steve) Freeman, Bryan Griffiths, Sean Griffiths, Mitchel Duval, Nathaniel Duval, Andrew Duval, Ethan Duval and Maegan Duval; her great-grandsons, Mason Dezarn, Owen Dezarn and Jaxton Freeman; her siblings, Ethel Costa, Donna Paulisick, Donald VanDyke and Eva Sherrill.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at Smith Corners United Methodist from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m.

A service will follow at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made, in Joyce’s name, to Smith Corners United Methodist Church, Memorial Fund, 3000 S Canfield Niles Road, Youngstown, OH 44515.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.