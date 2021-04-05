Joyce Davis, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a memorial service 5:00 p.m. Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Lane Family Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman for Joyce Davis, 88 of Boardman who died early Monday morning, April 5, 2021 at her residence with her family at her side.

Joyce was born November 14, 1932, a daughter of the late Benjamin and Stella (Munion) Stevens and came to this area after her marriage in 1952.

She was a homemaker and loved traveling. Joyce enjoyed gambling and trips to casinos in Las Vegas; many vacations to Hawaii and Florida, but most important was time spent with her family.

Her husband, Bales A. Davis, whom she married February 16, 1952, died May 25, 2014. She will be missed by her children, Bill (Jamie) Davis of Boardman, Nancy ( John Janacone) Davis of Boardman, Linda (Jim) McEwan of Fort Worth, Texas; six grandchildren, Jimmy, Amy, Kimberly, Kelli, Billy and Bobby and 10 great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Joyce was preceded in death by three brothers and three sisters.

Friends may call on Saturday for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend a special thank-you to the Akeso Hospice nurses and Dr. Arthur Duran for their wonderful care.

Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Home, Anstrom Chapel, Boardman

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.