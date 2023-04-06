

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Chapel services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 12, 2023, at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, for Joyce A. Davis, 76, of Austintown, passed away April 4, 2023 at Hospice of Western Reserve.

Joyce was born June 17, 1946 in Youngstown, Ohio, the daughter of Joseph and Mary (Cessna) Widener.

Joyce worked as an Office Manager for St. Elizabeth’s Hospital until her retirement in 2017. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

She leaves her three children; Brian (Kris) Davis, Sharyn (John) Arrowsmith, and Kathleen (Peter) Strancar; her grandchildren Avery, Benjamin, Michael, Maria, and Madelyn; and her brother John (Deborah) Widener. Contributions may be made to Hospice of Western Reserve, 4670 Richmond RdCleveland, OH 44128.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Robert L. Davis whom she married August 3, 1968 and died November 27, 1998; and her brothers Larry and Wade Widener.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

