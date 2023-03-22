YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joyce A. Bigley, 78, of Youngstown, passed away Sunday, March 19, 2023, at her home.

Joyce was born February 28, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio and was the daughter of Harold and Stella (Markovsky) Cupan.

She was a 1963 graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

Joyce was a member of St. Rose Catholic Church in Girard.

Her hobbies included crafting, cooking, baking and reading. She loved spending time with her grandchildren and going to see movies with her friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, James R. Bigley, whom she married October 24, 1970 and died August 22, 2004. She is also preceded in death by great-granddaughter, Lena Harris.

She is survived by her children, Wendy Reese, Tracy (Ken) Proboski and Greg Bigley; her grandchildren, Byrant Patrone, Ashley (Jennifer) Young, James Tincher, Sebrina Tincher, Matthew Proboski and Jason Proboski; her great-grandchildren, Daniel and Layla Harries and her siblings, Debra “Debbie” Bauman and Dan Cupan.

