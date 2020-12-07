Joy Vivian Thomas, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy Vivian (Rice) Thomas of Canfield, passed into Heaven Saturday, December 5, 2020.

Born December 26, 1928, Joy was named for her birth season.

A June 1947 graduate of Chaney High School, Joy attended Wittenberg University, where she was a Delta Zeta girl, a proud member of the A Capella Choir and President of the Altar Guild. Joy has been corresponding with several of her Wittenberg friends for over 60 years.

Joy’s work record has always been varied and fun! Each job was her favorite! Summers were spent as a playground supervisor for the Youngstown Playground Association, where she drew, cut, painted and assembled the merry-go-round used in their program at summer’s end. Joy loved painting faces on dolls at Plakie Toy and making puppets she used to teach Bible stories at Zion Lutheran Church where she was a long-time member. At one time all five members of Joy’s family, (husband and three daughters) sang joyfully in Zion’s Choir. Various other work places included: Physicians’ and Hospital Credit bureau, Warren Tool Corporation, Aerorad Corporation, Food Center Supermarket and five years as a clerk for the Canfield Library. One of her greatest devotions was to her Antiques Shop called “Sweet Meadow”, where she and her sister, Dona, held an annual Christmas Open House for 35 years. As a compliment to their antiques, they sold many one-of-a kind handcrafts they specialized in making.

Joy and her hubby, William P. Thomas still had time to raise three “best-of-all daughters”, Melanie Joy (Salvatore) Sorice, Heidi Jo Thomas and Jodi Sue Masters (deceased). Three Italian grandsons made her life complete, Salvatore Giuseppe (Sal), Michéle Guglielmo (Mike) and Sabato Giacomo (Sammy), Sorice, will miss Gramma Joy forever. From the time they could talk, Joy delighted in teaching them a new vocabulary word each day. Although Joy never learned to speak Italian, she made sure her grandsons communicated well in English.

Joy’s love of “words”, both spoken and written, found her membership in the Canfield Writer’s Club a great outlet for their use. At the urging of her Grandsons, Joy has written her first book called, “Literary Soup” and was working toward its publication at the time of her death.

Joy and “the love of her life”, William Perry Thomas—just plain Bill, celebrated 66 years of marriage on May 8, 2020. Known as the “Pie Lady”, her devotion to Bill was expressed in presenting him with his favorite home made pie (any kind) at dinner time.

Also known as the “Flag Lady”, she never missed flying our American Flag each day the weather permitted. Joy’s special wit and peace-keeping talent will be missed by family and friends who loved opening her greeting cards to find a hand written message to each.

Friends may call on Wednesday, December 9 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel. Private services will be held for the family. Due to COVID-19, the 6-foot rule will be honored, and we ask that all guests, whose health allows, please wear a mask. For the safety of everyone, we ask that visitors not linger after seeing the family.

Joy will be buried next to Jodi Sue in the Canfield Village Cemetery. Pastor Duane Jesse of Zion Lutheran Church officiating.

Tributes may be made to the Church Choir Fund for choir robes.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December 8 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.