CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy Louise (Ward) Judge passed away peacefully in her home Saturday, July 1, 2023 in Cortland, Ohio.

Joy was born October 3, 1935 to Howard and Anna Ward (Hershey) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Frank J. Judge.

She is survived by her children, Kerry Ackison and her husband, Kevin, of Kokomo, Indiana, Janelle Hill of Fitchburg, Massachusetts and Reid Ainsworth and Casey Lambert, of Dallas, Texas; stepdaughter, Stacy Judge of Youngstown, Ohio; Stepson Frank Judge of Orange County, California; Kerry’s son, Justin (wife, Whitney); Janelle’s daughters, Samantha and Alyssa; great-grandchildren, Aria, Natalie and Maeve and longtime companion, Bill Sumner of Cortland, Ohio.

Joy was a longtime resident of Howland and Cortland, Ohio and was employed at Alphabet, Inc. for numerous years.

Joy enjoyed traveling and was fortunate enough to spend many winters in Vero Beach, Florida with Bill.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Joy was a caring, sweet and kind person who’s mission in life was to enrich and improve the lives of others.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Bill Sumner, Kelly Durda, Courtney Wilcox, Laurie Maus and MaryJo Powell, for support in Joy’s life.

We invite you to share your memories of Joy to the memorial page so that we can celebrate her incredible life.

Services for Joy will be held Friday, July 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Saint Michaels Cemetery Chapel, 85 North High Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Gathering to follow: 144 Turquoise Drive, Cortland, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society.

If you wish to send flowers, you may send to Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, 6923 Warren Sharon Road, Brookfield, OH 44403

