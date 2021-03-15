Joy C. Heidinger, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joy C. Heidinger, 75, of Youngstown passed away Sunday afternoon, March 14, 2021, at Select Specialty Hospital in Youngstown.

Joy was born March 12, 1946 in Youngstown the daughter of Howard Cecil and Winifred (Sigel) Robinette.

She was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School class of 1964.

A loving wife, mother, grandmother, Joy was a floral designer with many local florists in Youngstown.

She was a member of Ohltown United Methodist Church, a member the Red Hat Society and had been a volunteer with the Girl Scouts of the USA for a over 40 years.

Her husband, Charles E. Heidinger, whom she married November 25, 1967, passed away January 11, 2021.

Joy leaves two children, Nicholas (Mindy) Heidinger of Mineral Ridge and Brenda Heidinger of Youngstown, two grandchildren Rileigh and Samantha of Mineral Ridge, a sister Marcella Sabol of Austintown, a brother Harry (Tammie) Robinette of Stow, a brother-in-law, Richard Heidinger of Poland, a sister-in-law Andrea (Bill) Foulk of Akron. Joy also leaves four nieces, three nephews, seven great nieces and six great nephews, as well as a large extended family.

Besides her parents and husband, Joy was preceded in death by a sister, Dorothy and her husband Bob Robertson and a brother-in-law, John Sabol.

A joint memorial service celebrating both the lives of Joy and Charles will be held at a later date this spring.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel.

