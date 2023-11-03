NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph John Prox, Jr., 80, of Niles died at 5:58 p.m. on November 1, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley – Hospice House.

He was born on December 19, 1942, in Warren, Ohio, a son of Joseph John Prox, Sr. and Elizabeth M. Brek.

He graduated from Leavittsburg high school in 1960.

He was employed by Van Huffel Tube for 24 years and worked for Amweld Building Products for 22 years.

He was an active member of Niles First Christian Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher, youth advisor, deacon, and trustee for many years. He enjoyed coaching baseball and softball. Mr. Prox and his wife were Trumbull County Foster Parents from 1975 to 1984. He loved spending his free time bowling, golfing, and stock car racing. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren.

Survivors include his son Jeffrey Joseph (Jennifer) Prox of Niles; two daughters Stephanie Lane (Thomas) Bevilacqua of Mineral Ridge and Kathleen Marie (Gregg) Marsteller of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, ten grandchildren Chalee, Thomas, Jr., and Brittney Bevilacqua; Evan, Alexandria and Anastacia Prox, Stephen and Joseph Paris and Aeryal and Gregg Marsteller, Jr., and three great grandchildren Cade Secrest, Gavin Secrest and Arlo Bevilacqua. He also leaves his faithful canine companion Koda and feline companion Jasper.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Cherie Jayne Schrader Prox, his brother Jerome, sisters; Josephine Hardin, Betty Killius, Kathleen Prox, Rosemary Casterline and Joann Hadley and a granddaughter Elizabeth Rose Marsteller.

Visitation for friends and family will be held on Tuesday November 7, 2023, from 10:00 – 11:00 followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Mineral Ridge Chapel, 1350 N. Canfield Niles Road, Mineral Ridge, Ohio. Burial will follow at Niles Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be sent to the Animal Welfare League of Trumbull County or Niles First Christian Church.

To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Joseph, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 5 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.