YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua E. Sigley, 41, of Youngstown, passed away on Thursday, March 23, 2023, at his home.

Joshua, affectionately known as Josh, was born January 20, 1982, in Youngstown, Ohio and is the son of Kenneth Sigley and Carol (Digman) Testa.

Josh served his country in the United States Navy and was honorably discharged.

Josh was a clever free spirit with a heart of gold who found joy in the simple things life had to offer. He spent most of his time with his two sons who made him shine with pride and the love of his life, Dani. An outdoorsman; you’d usually find him hunting, fishing, hiking or traveling with his family soaking up the sun at the beach or snorkeling. His smile was genuine, contagious and will linger in the hearts of the people lucky enough to have loved him forever.

Josh leaves to cherish his memory, his parents, Kenneth Sigley and Carol (Kevin) Testa; his girlfriend, Danielle Green; his sons, Hunter Sigley and Logan Sigley and his siblings, Jake Sigley, Nick Cupan and Jenna Testa.

The family will have a Celebration of Life, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2:00 p.m., at Galilee Apostolic Church, 3939 Potomac Avenue, Austintown, OH 44515.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

