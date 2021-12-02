Joshua Baker Ellis, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua Baker Ellis, 47, of Canfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 26, 2021, at St. Elizabeth’s in Youngstown.



Born August 28, 1974 in Cincinnati, Joshua was the first child of James L. Ellis and Susan Baker Ellis.



Joshua grew up in Glenview, Illinois. He graduated in 1993 from Glenbrook South High School. Prior to moving to Ohio in 2008, Joshua worked at Skokie Library in Skokie, Illinois.

Joshua had a big heart and was generous with his time and his knowledge. He shared his gift of patience with his friends and family by way of listening. Josh was always a kind and caring man, a gentle giant and an important member of his family.



He leaves to cherish his memory his mother Susan Baker Ellis, father & stepmother James and Sandy Ellis; his siblings Jeff Snell, Mandy Ringbloom, Tyler and Ian Ellis; his aunt Janie Baker, his uncles Keith and Dr. Skip Baker and five nieces and nephews. He will be missed by his family, friends and all who knew him.



He is preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents and a close cousin.



Private services were held for Joshua.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

