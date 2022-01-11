YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joshua A. Stanley, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 6, 2022.

Born June 13, 1985 in Youngstown, he is the son of Lee and Helen (Stamm) Stanley.

Known to many as Josh, he will be sadly missed and never forgotten by everyone he knew. He was a big guy with the gentlest heart and kindest soul. He loved his family more than words can say. He loved fishing, spending time with family and riding his motorcycle where he said, “he felt free.”

He was of Christian faith and worked many construction jobs over the years.



Josh struggled with addiction, that we tried to fight many times and in the end, it took his beautiful soul. He no longer must suffer with mental or physical pain.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his beautiful daughter, McKenzie Stanley; his parents, Lee and Helen Stanley; his brothers, Lee (Jessica) Stanley and Eric (April McMurry) Stanley; his grandmother, Norma Stamm; six nephews and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends.

Welcoming him at Heaven’s gate is his grandfather, James E. Stamm and his grandmother, Janet Stamm.

A Memorial Gathering will be held with family and friends; the time, location and date to be announced via Facebook within the next couple of days.

The family request memorial contributions be directed to the family to assist with funeral expenses.

Josh’s final act of kindness, was to give the gift of life through organ donation. Family would like to thank Lifebanc for their support and kindness during this process.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralhomes.com.

