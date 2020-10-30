Josephine T. Richter, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine T. Richter, 99, formerly of Canfield, passed away early Wednesday morning, October 28, 2020 at Whispering Pines Village in Columbiana.

She was born August 27, 1921 in Youngstown, a daughter of John and Silvia (DeAscentis) Torquati. Josephine.

She was a 1939 graduate of Youngstown Chaney High School and graduated from the Youngstown Hospital Association School of Nursing in 1942.

She was a homemaker and had been a registered nurse with both North and Southside Hospitals with the Youngstown Hospital Association.

Josephine was a member of Canfield United Presbyterian Church.

She enjoyed aerobics.

Her husband of 62 years, G. William Richter, Sr., whom she married July 11, 1951, died August 7, 2013.

Josephine is survived by her son, Dr. G. William (Lori) Richter, Jr. of Canfield; her daughters, Rebecca (Robert) Bennett of Columbus and Roben (Mike) Volosin of Charleston, South Carolina; her sister, Ida J. Torquati of Colorado Springs, Colorado; ten grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Josephine was preceded in death by her brother, Salvatore Torquati.

There will be a Memorial Service at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family of Josephine T. Richter please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: