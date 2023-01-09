WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine P. Morrison, 85, of Warren, Ohio died on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Hospice of the Valley, North Lima, Ohio after a long illness.

She was born on December 15, 1937, in Martin’s Ferry, Ohio, the youngest daughter of Domenic and Genoeffa Ronca Prosperi.

Jo was a 1955 graduate of Fowler High School.

She was pre-deceased by her loving husband, Henry, whom she married on July 1, 1955, and her son, Henry R. Morrison, Jr.

Surviving is her only daughter, Jennifer L. Morrison of Niles, Ohio, and her only grandchild, Bryn (Scott) Newton of Pensacola, Florida. She will be profoundly missed by her daughter, granddaughter and many nieces and nephews. She will be remembered as a loving wife and mother.

Other than her parents, Jo was preceded in death by brothers Louis Prosperi, Deno Prosperi, and sisters Mary Hewitt and Nancy Kerns.

Jo was an avid quilter and served as past president of the local chapter of the Ohio Star Quilt Guild.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday at Dugan Cemetery, Sodom Hutchings Rd., Fowler, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to Little Lamb Ministries, LLC, 1492 Tripodi Circle, Niles, Ohio 44446.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

