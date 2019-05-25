Josephine Margaret Hionas Obituary

FOWLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine M. Hionas, 90, of Fowler Township, died Thursday morning, May 23, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

She was born March 18, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late James and Maria F. Cialfi Diorio. She had been a lifetime Trumbull county resident.

Josephine was a homemaker most of her married life, working occasionally as a waitress at the Brown Derby on Youngstown Road in Warren.

She had been a member of St. James Catholic Church.

She loved cooking from scratch and spending time with her family. Josephine enjoyed walking with her daughter and exercising (at Silver Sneakers and Gold’s Gym) and shopping.

She is survived by one daughter, Mary Jo (William) Robertson of Cortland with whom she had made her home; two sons, Michael A. (Linda) Hionas of Leavittsburg and Steven M. Hionas of Columbus; six grandchildren, Jenna and Krista Hionas, Erica (Jesse) Hitch, Adina (Steve) Cuesta, Jose (Jamie) Robertson and Cory (Melanie) Robertson and 12 great-grandchildren, Cameron and Hannah Wallace, Isaac Robertson, Raygan, Paxtyn and Cruz Cuesta, Piper and Elle Robertson and Dominic, Nicholas, Holly and Joseph Uthe.

Her husband of over 50 years, Steve Hionas, whom she married April 21,1953 preceded her in death December 12, 2003; two sisters, Lena and Mary and two brothers, Anthony and James Diorio, have all preceded her in death.

A private family memorial service and gathering will be held Tuesday evening, May 28 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel in Cortland.

Burial will be with her husband at Oakwood Cemetery in Warren.

