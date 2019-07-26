Josephine “Josie” Brumbaugh, Niles, Ohio – Obituary

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine “Josie” Brumbaugh, 105, passed away Thursday evening, July 25, 2019 at Shepherd of the Valley in Niles.



Josie was born on May 8, 1914 in Bridgewater, Virginia, a daughter of the late Jacob and Laura (Cline) Zigler.



She worked at Niles Steel Products, Packard Electric and Niles City Schools until she retired in 1977.

She was a member of the Niles Church of the Nazarene.

She enjoyed working on cross-stitching, crocheting and needlepoint. She also enjoyed traveling with her friends.



She will be deeply missed by her daughters, Judith A. Ronzi of Niles and Jill (Tom) Morris of Girard; grandchildren, Richard (Karen) Ohl and Robert (Mary) Ohl; seven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and her sister, Ruby Meck.



Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Forrest W. Brumbaugh, whom she married on December 10, 1934 and passed away on December 22, 2004; her son, Edward Brumbaugh; grandson Steve Ohl; sisters, Pearl Murray and Reba Pettit and her brother, Herbert Zigler.



Family and friends may visit from 12:00 – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes – Niles Chapel located at 415 Robbins Avenue in Niles; with funeral services following at 1:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor David Edwards.



