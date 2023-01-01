CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Josephine Constantinovich, age 91, of Canfield passed away peacefully in her sleep Friday morning, December 30, 2022 at Shephard of the Valley Poland.

Josephine was born to Domenic and Guilia (Fabiilli) DiBenedetto on March 14, 1931 in Youngstown.

There, she remained a lifelong resident, graduating from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949.

After graduation Josephine worked as a secretary for Century Foods, the Moyer Manufacturing company and after raising her children worked at Woolworths in the Southern Park Mall.

In 1952, Josephine met her future husband, Thomas “Tom,” at a dance hall in Youngstown, where they instantly fell in love. On July 25, 1953 they got married and, with their shared love for family, decided to start one of their own.

Josephine was a woman who loved and cared for everyone around her. From a young age, she was taught by her family to be generous and kind and she incorporated those values into her own motherhood.

As a stay-at-home mom, Josephine became an exceptional homemaker and cook, known for her delicious pumpkin and apple pies. Her house was always clean and tidy, with fresh Italian food waiting for you on the table. She took great pride in caring for her family.

After Thomas passed away, Josephine lived with her daughter, Diane and son-in-law, Gary. They provided her with a loving home until the end; one that was filled with good food (specially prepared for her by Gary), laughter, kindness and even a private suite. The family is forever grateful for their exceptional care.

Josephine was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; one son, David Constantinovich; one sister, Antoinette and four brothers, James, Vincenzo, Domenic and John.

She is survived by her son, Thomas (Cindy) Constantinovich; two daughters, Diane (Gary) Peterson and Karen (Doug) Thorpe; a daughter-in-law, Rita Constantinovich; seven grandsons, Craig (Livi) Ryan and Kevin Constantinovich, Nicholas and David (Sydney) Peterson, Michael (Stephanie) and Zachary (fiancé, Stevie) Thorpe; a granddaughter, Caroline Constantinovich and two great-granddaughters, Sutton and Gia.

The family would like to give special thanks to Denise and George Statler of Boardman; Angel Starkey, Hospice of the Valley and Shephard of the Valley for their support and care for Josephine over the years.

“We know that we can’t have you but we’re happy knowing that the angels have finally got you back. Goodbye to a wonderful woman and a beautiful mother.”

A Mass of Christian Burial be held Saturday, January 7, at St. Charles Borromeo Parish.

Calling hours will be held at 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of the Valley.

Arrangements are entrusted to Lane Family Funeral Homes.

The family invites friends and family to send condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

