Joseph W. Saluga, Boardman Township, Ohio

BOARDMAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph W. Saluga, 88, of Boardman Township, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital Boardman Campus.

Joe was born May 2, 1932 in Youngstown the son of Joseph and Helen (Yavorsky) Saluga.

He was a graduate of Ursuline High School and served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

He worked as a surveyor and retired after 45 years of service.

Joe was of the Catholic faith.

His wife, the former Myrna Love passed away October 9, 2019.

Joe leaves his son, Scott Saluga and his wife, Ann, of Lakewood, Ohio and one brother, Bill Saluga of California.

Besides his parents and wife, Joe was preceded in death by a sister, Patricia Rogan.

Due to Covid-19 there are no calling hours or services at this time.

