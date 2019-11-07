Joseph V. Chermansky, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Joseph V. Chermansky, 55, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at home.

Joseph was born on September 22, 1964 in Warren, Ohio, the son of Joseph and Mary (Novotny) Chermansky.



He was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School and Youngstown State University receiving a bachelor’s and master’s degree where he studied geology.

He was a substitute teacher for Youngstown Public Schools and Warren Harding High School. Joseph was employed by Phillips Manufacturing in Niles, Ohio as a machinist.



He enjoyed being in the outdoors, rock climbing and kayaking.



He will be deeply missed by his brother, Michael (Tracy) Chermansky; his nephew, Andrew and his dogs, Kiska and Sasha.



Joseph was preceded in death by his parents.



The family will receive friends on Saturday, November 9, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren. A memorial service will follow at 12:00 p.m. with Randi Pappa officiating.



